Travel To Maine Expected Near Pre-Pandemic Levels On Independence Day Weekend

AAA of Northern New England is advising travelers that highway traffic this weekend could reach near pre-pandemic levels.

"This is almost a full recovery from pre-pandemic levels. Locally, 2.48 million New Englanders are forecasted to travel," says Dan Goodman, AAA's manager of public affairs.

AAA expects the interstates and the turnpike will likely be the most crowded but that coastal areas will also see the most visitors and traffic congestion.

Busiest travel times in the state were expected to be late Friday afternoon and evening and again at midday on Monday.

He urges motorists to keep their cool.

"We want to remind drivers, with increased cars on the road, and potentially inclement weather, to pack your patience," he says.

