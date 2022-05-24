© 2022 Maine Public
Maine

'Very big' fire at Boothbay Harbor inn draws response from 11 fire departments

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published May 24, 2022 at 1:23 PM EDT

Firefighters battled a blaze at a Boothbay Harbor inn all night Monday and through Tuesday morning.

Boothbay Harbor fire chief Nick Upham says the department got the call just before 8:30 p.m. Monday that the Beach Cove Waterfront Inn was on fire, and 11 departments ultimately responded.

"We have no injuries which is very fortunate, because this was a very big, hot fire," says Upham.

He says it's unclear what caused the blaze and the state fire marshal's office is investigating.

