UMaine System has temporarily extended its contract with Chancellor Dannel Malloy

The University of Maine System has extended the contract of Chancellor Dannel Malloy through early July as the system's board considers his contract.

Malloy's contract had been scheduled to expire at the end of June. It comes amidst a turbulent time, with Malloy facing multiple no-confidence votes from faculty over his handling of presidential search at the University of Maine at Augusta, as well as other longstanding concerns over unified accreditation and the centralization of power in the chancellor's office.

On Thursday, System Board Chair Trish Riley told the legislature's education committee that the board is still in the midst of discussing the chancellor's performance, but hoped to make a decision at its next board meeting in July.

"We're reviewing comments and concerns. And we'll be discussing with him the future of that contract," Riley said.

Malloy apologized again at the meeting for the mishandled presidential search at UMA, which could cost the system more than $600,000 as part of an agreement with former presidential pick Michael Laliberte after he agreed to withdraw from his contract.

Malloy said that he was also working on developing recommendations to improve the hiring process moving forward.