A new review calls for changes to search policies at the University of Maine System

An internal review says that the University of Maine System did not follow its policies in a recent presidential search at the University of Maine at Augusta.

Officials launched the review after it was revealed that the chair of the UMA search committee and Chancellor Dannel Malloy didn't inform the committee of a no-confidence vote against Michael Laliberte, who was ultimately chosen to be the UMA president in April. Laliberte ultimately withdrew, and the mishandling could cost the system nearly $600,000.

According to a draft copy of the review posted online, system policy requires human resources staff to be consulted about negative information revealed during background screening, but that wasn't followed during the UMA search.

The report recommends that HR staff be included moving forward. It also calls for adding more transparency to the search process by making finalists' names and backgrounds public, and holding public forums before a candidate is ultimately chosen.

The system's Board of Trustees are scheduled to discuss the issue at a meeting on July 11.

