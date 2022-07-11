Chellie Pingree tests positive for COVID-19

U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree of Maine's 1st District has tested positive for COVID-19 but is only experiencing mild symptoms, her office announced Monday.

Pingree said she tested positive on Sunday night and that she plans to work remotely from her home in North Haven for at least five days, consistent with recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as the Maine CDC. The 67-year-old Democrat is fully vaccinated and has received two booster shots, which she said gives her the strongest available protection against severe illness.

“I’m fortunate to only be experiencing mild symptoms, thanks to the vaccine and booster shots,” Pingree said in a statement. “My positive result is one of hundreds recorded each day in Maine and across the country, and it’s a good reminder that COVID is not done with us. So, as we embrace the Maine summer we know and love, I urge everyone — Mainers and visitors alike — to remain vigilant in our fight against COVID. Get vaccinated. Get boosted. Get tested if you’re feeling sick.”

All four members of Maine's congressional delegation have now had bouts with COVID-19 during the pandemic. U.S. Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King as well as U.S. Rep. Jared Golden from Maine’s 2nd District all fully recovered from COVID-19.