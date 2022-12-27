Mainers encouraged to check the state site for unclaimed property

State Treasurer Henry Beck makes a list you may want to check twice. It's for unclaimed property, and your name could be on it.

"By law, every year, our office receives unclaimed property from holders, really, businesses. And unclaimed property is things like uncashed checks, dormant bank accounts, insurance proceeds."

Beck says, with a nod to the holiday, there's property on the list for people named Rudolph, Frosty, Noel, even Holliday.

Beck says you can search the list for your own name at the website maineunclaimedproperty.gov. https://www.maineunclaimedproperty.gov/ He says if you do find your name there, you can follow instructions on the website to confirm the money is yours and get it from the state.

"We'll need the sufficient information to make sure it's going to the right person, that it's yours," he says. "We also want to make sure the process is simple and you get your property in a timely way."

Beck says there's no time limit; the state is obligated to hold unclaimed funds forever.

"If your aunt left you a huge inheritance 30 years ago, and we received it, we still have it and you can still claim it," he says.