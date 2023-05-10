Chancellor of Penn State Beaver named new president of UMaine Augusta

The chancellor of a state university campus in Pennsylvania has been named the next president of the University of Maine at Augusta.

Jennifer Cushman has served more than six years as the chancellor of Penn State Beaver, a small campus located about 40 miles outside of Pittsburgh. Cushman is also an associate professor of German, and has served in similar roles at other colleges in Ohio, Pennsylvania and Minnesota.

UMaine System officials say that Cushman's experience with online learning and supporting low-income students made her a, quote, "ideal candidate" to lead UMA.

Cushman's appointment comes nearly a year after the school's former incoming president, Michael Laliberte, withdrew amid controversy. Faculty across several UMaine campuses voted no-confidence in the school's presidential search — and Chancellor Dannel Malloy — after Malloy failed to disclose a no-confidence vote against Laliberte at his former school.

UMA Provost Joe Szakas has served as the interim president this school year, and a committee has led the search for a new president since last fall.

Cushman will start in the new role in July.