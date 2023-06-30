Oxford County woman hospitalized after bear attack

A western Maine woman has been hospitalized after being bit on the arm by a black bear. The Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife says such incidents are rare.

The woman went out into her backyard in rural Porter around 11:30 a.m. Friday after hearing her dog barking, according to IFW spokesperson Mark Latti. She went into a wooded area and encountered a bear.

Latti says the woman is now stable and alert at a hospital in North Conway, New Hampshire.

Latti says game wardens were still looking for the bear and talking to neighbors Friday afternoon. He estimated very few similar attacks have occurred in Maine.

