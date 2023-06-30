© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Maine

Oxford County woman hospitalized after bear attack

Maine Public | By Caitlin Andrews
Published June 30, 2023 at 4:02 PM EDT
FILE - In this Wednesday Aug. 1, 2007 file photo, a black bear walks across the ground in Lyme, N.H.
Cheryl Senter
/
Associated Press
FILE - In this Wednesday Aug. 1, 2007 file photo, a black bear walks across the ground in Lyme, N.H.

A western Maine woman has been hospitalized after being bit on the arm by a black bear. The Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife says such incidents are rare.

The woman went out into her backyard in rural Porter around 11:30 a.m. Friday after hearing her dog barking, according to IFW spokesperson Mark Latti. She went into a wooded area and encountered a bear.

Latti says the woman is now stable and alert at a hospital in North Conway, New Hampshire.

Latti says game wardens were still looking for the bear and talking to neighbors Friday afternoon. He estimated very few similar attacks have occurred in Maine.

Caitlin Andrews
Reporter Caitlin Andrews came to Maine Public in 2023 after nearly eight years in print journalism. She hails from New Hampshire originally.

