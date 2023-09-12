© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Maine

Coastal flooding, high winds in forecast as Hurricane Lee expected to skirt Maine

Maine Public | By Nick Song
Published September 12, 2023 at 1:46 PM EDT
NOAA National Hurricane Center

Hurricane Lee continues its approach toward Maine. The most recent models from the National Hurricane Center favor an eastward route, narrowly avoiding direct landfall in Maine.

Stephen Baron — a meteorologist with the National Weather Service — warns midcoast residents to look out for coastal flooding and for very strong winds on the coast.

"When tropical storms getup this way, they go through extra tropical transitioning. They become extra-tropical storms. The caveat with that is, yes, they're weakening. But their wind field also expands. So it is possible we could see high winds," he says.

If Lee takes a westward approach toward land, Maine could experience flooding in addition to high winds.

