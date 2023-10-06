Parts of Maine could see heavy rain, flash flooding from storm remnants this weekend

Meteorologists say the remnants of Tropical Storm Philippe could lead to flash flooding in parts of Maine this weekend.

Most areas of the state are only forecast to get one to three inches of rain.

But Todd Foisy, with the National Weather Service office in Caribou, said some places could receive up to five inches. And he said even with recent dry weather, groundwater sensors are still showing soil moisture levels that are well-above normal.

"It's confusing. Like, how can we get this flood threat, we've been so dry?" Foisy said. "But we've just been so wet all summer that we do still have the threat of flooding, because the ground is still pretty wet, just a little bit below the surface."

Foisy said that winds could gust up to 40 or 50 miles per hour, mostly along the coast, from Bangor to Eastport.

But he doesn't expect the conditions to lead to widespread power outages.

