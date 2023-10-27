18 killed in Lewiston shootings identified; shelter in place rescinded but hunting is restricted

Maine State Police have identified all 18 people killed in the mass shootings in Lewiston.

During a news briefing late Friday afternoon, Maine Public Safety Commissioner Mike Sauschuck read the victim's names one by one, followed by a moment of silence. Their ages range from 14 to 76. Sauschuck did not release their hometowns as requested by family members.

He also lifted all shelter in place orders, but asked residents to remain vigilant as the search for the suspect continues. Sauschuck also announced that hunting is prohibited until further notice in Lewiston, Lisbon, Bowdoin and Monmouth but permitted elsewhere.

"And what does that mean?" he asked. "That means that there are going to be communities that hear gunshots from time to time because they're going to be hunting. So we would ask everybody to use caution in that and not think that every one of those gunshots is directly regarding this particular crisis situation, this investigation."

Much of the search on Friday focused on the Androscoggin River. The suspect's abandoned car was found near a boat launch after the shootings. Sauschuck says the search of the river will continue Saturday, with additional dive teams from both in and out of state.