Lewiston mourns — and looks for a way forward — at vigil for mass shooting victims

More than 1,500 people gathered in Lewiston Sunday night for a vigil honoring the 18 people killed in last week's mass shooting. Faith leaders and other speakers acknowledged the deep pain of the moment, and some attendees said they took a measure of comfort in being together.

Rachel Nadeau, a special education teacher at Lewiston High School, attended the ceremony with her husband. With schools closed since the shooting Wednesday night, Nadeau said it has been hard not to be able to see her students.

"I'm really feeling like I need need to see my kids," she said. "We've been away from them, and I just need to know how they are."

Raquel C. Zaldívar / New England News Collaborative At the OneLewiston Community Vigil, Kevin Bohlin, a member of the deaf community, delivers remarks in American Sign Language in the Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul in Lewiston, Maine, on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023. (Raquel C. Zaldívar/New England News Collaborative)

Nadeau said her family has been in Lewiston for over a hundred years, and she never thought something like this could happen here. Even though it's hard to not still feel sad, she said, she left the vigil feeling encouraged by the show of community.

Filling the pews at the front of the Basilica were dozens of people from Maine's deaf and hard of hearing community. Four of those killed in the shooting — Steve Vozzella, Brian MacFarlane, Billy Brackett and Joshua Seal — were deaf.

Deaf community member Kevin Bohlin delivered remarks in American Sign Language through an interpreter.

"This tragedy truly hit close, so close to our home and the heart of our community," Bohlin signed. "The deaf community has always been what I think is a rich tapestry, woven together fostering this strong sense of belonging among each other."

"Let us remember," he continued, "that even in the darkest times, our community's strength will shine the brightest.

Then, he raised his hand in the sign for "I love you" — pinky and pointer fingers held up, thumb out to the side. Inside the Basilica, hundreds held up their arms and mirrored the sign back to him.