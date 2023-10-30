© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
State police ID three guns found in Lewiston mass shooting suspect's car and near his body

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published October 30, 2023 at 3:42 PM EDT
Crime scene tape still surrounds Schemengees Bar & Grille, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, in Lewiston, Maine. The community is working to heal following mass shootings at the bar and a bowling alley in Lewiston on Wednesday, Oct. 25.
Matt Rourke
/
AP
Crime scene tape still surrounds Schemengees Bar & Grille, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, in Lewiston, Maine. The community is working to heal following mass shootings at the bar and a bowling alley in Lewiston on Wednesday, Oct. 25.

Maine State Police have identified the gun found in suspect Robert Card's vehicle after the mass shootings in Lewiston, along with two others found with his body.

State police spokesperson Shannon Moss says the gun found in Card's car was a Ruger SFAR, or small-frame auto-loading rifle. Ruger's website describes it as a lightweight, less expensive sporting rifle. Moss says forensic and ballistic testing still needs to be conducted to confirm whether the gun was used in the shootings at a bar and bowling alley last Wednesday.

State police have also identified the guns found with Card's body Friday night in a trailer at Maine Recycling Corp. in Lisbon: a Smith & Wesson M&P .40 caliber handgun and a Smith & Wesson M&P 15 semi-automatic rifle. Police say Card died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

During a press conference Saturday, an official with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms said a number of firearms had been recovered in the investigation and appeared to be purchased lawfully by Card — some recently, and others years ago.
Patty Wight
pwight@mainepublic.org
