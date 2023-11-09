Maine Transportation Department to rebuild — rather than replace — controversial Machias dike bridge

The Department of Transportation announced plans Tuesday to rebuild, rather than replace, a controversial dike that carries Route 1 over the Middle River in Machias. Meanwhile, the aging structure is deteriorating quickly, forcing the DOT to make temporary repairs.

The so-called dike bridge is equipped with culverts and valves that block tidal flow and fish migrations into the river. As it has deteriorated, salmon advocates and federal regulators had hoped to see it replaced by a bridge. But some upstream landowners objected, and want the dike to be rebuilt instead.

The DOT now agrees, which frustrates Charlie Foster of the Downeast Salmon Federation.

"Yeah, I'm definitely a little bit disappointed in the news and the sort of change of course from a preferred alternative that included a bridge, which would allow for marsh restoration," Foster said.

He says a bridge would not only allow for fish passage, it would work better as sea levels rise.

In the nearer term, the DOT is taking action to ensure the aging structure is safe for traffic. Machias town manager Bill Kitchen says recent inspections showed problems.

"They brought divers in last week or the week before, and divers confirmed that we have an imminent structural issue," Kitchen said.

DOT plans to build a temporary bridge atop the dike to accommodate traffic on Route 1 and the adjacent Sunrise Trail.

The department will prepare an environmental assessment for its proposal to rebuild the dike, and plans to hold a public meeting in early 2024.