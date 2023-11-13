Maine Resiliency Center opens in Lewiston to support individuals affected by the mass shootings

A new center opened in Lewiston on Monday to offer support and healing to anyone affected by last month's mass shootings.

The Maine Resiliency Center will continue to work with individuals and families who were directly affected. It will also offer support to first responders and any other people from throughout the state who experienced trauma as a result of the shootings.

The director of the center, Danielle Parent of Community Concepts, says exactly how the center will be used will be dictated by the people who need services.

"And so those services may range from everything from behavioral health supports to supports with resources, like fuel assistance or rental payments," she says. " And it's very likely a lot of our services will center around support groups and wellness activities. But those are going to be determined by the individuals who access this center."

Located at 184 Main St., the center includes a coffee area, children's area, as well places to sit and talk — including spaces designed specifically for the deaf community to provide privacy.

Walk-in hours are weekdays from noon to 5 p.m. Private appointments and other programming are also available at other times. The Maine Resiliency Center can be reached at 515-3930. That number can also be used to request interpreting services.

The center is expected to be open for at least a year, and possibly longer.