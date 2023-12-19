Portland may postpone encampment sweep after city council passes resolution in opposition

Portland City Councilors approved a resolution Monday night opposing the plans to clear a large homeless encampment under the Casco Bay Bridge.

The resolution passed by a 7-2 vote, with Mayor Mark Dion among those in opposition.

At last night's city council meeting, social workers reiterated their concerns that removing the encampment would separate them from the unhoused people they're trying to place into shelter.

"I have not seen a single sweep resolve any of this. It has only made things harder, and it makes it harder on the city. You’re wasting your own resources," said Braelyn Doyle, an outreach case worker.

The city had planned to clear the Harbor View Memorial Park encampment on Tuesday. But Dion says city staff have indicated that they may be willing to postpone the removal by another week or so, until sometime after Christmas.

"There's a misconception that I hear a lot, that in advocating to stop the sweeps that we're advocating to leave people outside. And I really encourage others to expand their viewpoint on that," said Portland City Councilor Victoria Pelletier. "If we had it up to us, everybody would be safely inside with a warm bed, but the reality is that's not the case."

A request for comment seeking clarity on the city's specific plans for the Harbor View encampment was not immediately returned late Monday night.