Angus King says Israel should reduce bombing, civilian casualties in Gaza

Independent U.S. Sen. Angus King of Maine says that Israel needs to cut back on its large-scale bombing campaign in Gaza, but he declined to endorse a ceasefire in the country.

King was part of a delegation of senators that met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over the weekend.

At a press conference on Tuesday, King said lawmakers told Netanyahu and other officials that the excessive civilian casualties in the war were harming Israel's long-term interests and relationships with other countries.

King said he tried to convey to the country's leaders that he would like to see Israel pursue a more targeted campaign against Hamas leaders, and reduce its bombing campaign that had resulted in thousands of civilian deaths.

"A program that's much more concentrated on developing targets of individual Hamas leaders would be much more effective, and in Israel's best interest, than the large-scale bombing campaign that we've seen thus far," King said.

While many countries in the United Nations General Assembly have called for a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza, King said he was concerned a ceasefire would allow Hamas to re-equip itself.

"The problem with a ceasefire would be that Hamas wins, essentially. They're then able to re-equip, re-establish their capability, and continue to be a mortal threat to the people of Israel," King said.

Israel recently announced plans to pull thousands of troops out of Gaza, but officials have told the public to expect a lengthy military campaign.

King is also calling for a significant increase in humanitarian aid into Gaza.