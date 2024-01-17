© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Tractor-trailer crash in Yarmouth closes Interstate 295 northbound lanes

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published January 17, 2024 at 1:20 PM EST
A tractor-trailer crashed into a car on Interstate 295 on Wednesday, closing the northbound lanes.
Maine State Police
Northbound lanes of Interstate 295 near exit 17 in Yarmouth were closed for several hours Wednesday after a tractor-trailer hit a patch of snow, lost control, collided with highway barriers and crashed into a car at around 9 a.m.

Maine State Police say the trailer became detached, and the tractor landed on the rear of the car, which was also traveling northbound.

Police say the car's driver was transported to a hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the tractor-trailer, 55-year-old Jerry Freeman of New Hampshire, was uninjured.
