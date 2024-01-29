Residents remember Carmel town manager who fell through ice as an 'exceptional leader'

courtesy of Carmel selectboard chair Dan Frye Kevin Howell died last week after rescuing his 4-year-old son who fell through the ice.

The community of Carmel is mourning the loss of town manager Kevin Howell, who drowned last week after falling through the ice on Etna Pond.

Selectboard chair Dan Frye says Howell followed a philosophy of making things better than you found them.

"And that's what he brought to the town of Carmel," Frye says. "He came in and immediately got right to work on several projects and ideas he had just to make the community better. And that's what we'll miss the most are all of his ideas and inspirations to improve the town."

Frye says those projects included a new community playground and revitalizing the Carmel Day community celebration.

Howell was walking on Etna Pond Friday morning with his 4-year old son when they both broke through the ice. He was able to get his son out of the water, but Howell drowned.