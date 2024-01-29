UMaine System votes to sell land in Bangor to enable construction of senior affordable housing

UMaine System officials have approved the sale of a parcel of land in Bangor to help facilitate the construction of more affordable housing for seniors.

The Bangor Housing Authority plans to purchase the undeveloped four-acre parcel, which is already surrounded by land the authority owns near the Bangor campus of the University of Maine at Augusta.

The agency's development director, Cindy Witas, told the system's board of trustees Monday that the site will eventually be home to 50 new units of affordable housing.

Witas said the project's location near the school will provide important services for tenants.

"Our tenants having access to your dental clinic, to your educational services, to your senior programs, is going to make such a different in their lives," Witas said.

The agency is purchasing the land for $160,000.