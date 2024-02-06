Lewiston, Auburn pursue plan for temporary overnight warming shelter

Lewiston-Auburn could have a new temporary overnight shelter as soon as this week.

The Auburn city council last night unanimously approved about $90,000 for the planned warming center at Calvary United Methodist Church in Lewiston.

The shelter will be open overnight during the week and 24 hours a day on weekends. It would be operated by the Immigrant Resource Center of Maine, in coordination with other local social service providers.

Immigrant Resource Center director Fatuma Hussein said the shelter would accommodate around 80 people per night, adding that number could be higher if demand increases during a cold snap.

Lewiston's city council tonight will consider approving its share of the cost, just shy of $100,000.

If approved, the shelter would open on Thursday and close in early April.