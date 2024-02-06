Portland council signs off on pilot project to house dozens of unsheltered residents

The city of Portland has approved a new program that officials hope will get dozens of unsheltered residents into housing over the next year.

On Monday night, city councilors unanimously approved the pilot project, which is funded through a mix of local and state funding. The goal is to get at least 45 unsheltered households into stable housing over the next year, by hiring several "housing navigators" and by recruiting and offering incentives to landlords.

Cullen Ryan, with Community Housing of Maine, says the program will fill a critical gap in the city's outreach services.

"HUD is calling for this. All of the best practices are calling for this. What we're lacking in Portland is a direct pathway to housing, for people who are outside," he says.

Councilors also voted Monday to extend an emergency order allowing the city to maintain increased capacity at its Homeless Services Center.