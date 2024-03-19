Lewiston establishes fund for memorial for shooting victims

The City of Lewiston and the Lewiston/Auburn Chamber of Commerce announced Monday that they are establishing a special fund to create a memorial honoring the victims and survivors of the Lewiston mass shootings that killed 18 people.

In other communities that have experienced mass casualty events, similar memorials have taken years to complete. Chamber President Shanna Cox says there is no timetable for Lewiston's.

"We're really committed to doing it well and thoughtfully and that is the timeline that we'll work on," she says.

Victims' families, survivors, city officials and members of the Deaf community will be among those invited to serve on the memorial planning committee.

A gala to kickstart what's being called the OneLewiston Resilience Fund will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, March 29, at the Hilton Garden Inn in Auburn.

More information about the gala and the OneLewiston fund can be found at www.onelewiston.org.