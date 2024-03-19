© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Lewiston establishes fund for memorial for shooting victims

Maine Public | By Susan Sharon
Published March 19, 2024 at 6:50 AM EDT
A man walks past a make-shift memorial at the base of the Lewiston sign at Veteran's Memorial Park, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, in Lewiston, Maine. The community is working to heal following shooting deaths of 18 people at a bowling alley and a bar in Lewiston on Wednesday, Oct. 25.
Matt York
/
AP file
A man walks past a make-shift memorial at the base of the Lewiston sign at Veteran's Memorial Park, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, in Lewiston, Maine.

The City of Lewiston and the Lewiston/Auburn Chamber of Commerce announced Monday that they are establishing a special fund to create a memorial honoring the victims and survivors of the Lewiston mass shootings that killed 18 people.

In other communities that have experienced mass casualty events, similar memorials have taken years to complete. Chamber President Shanna Cox says there is no timetable for Lewiston's.

"We're really committed to doing it well and thoughtfully and that is the timeline that we'll work on," she says.

Victims' families, survivors, city officials and members of the Deaf community will be among those invited to serve on the memorial planning committee.

A gala to kickstart what's being called the OneLewiston Resilience Fund will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, March 29, at the Hilton Garden Inn in Auburn.

More information about the gala and the OneLewiston fund can be found at www.onelewiston.org.
Maine Lewiston shootings
Susan Sharon
ssharon@mainepublic.org
