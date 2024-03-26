© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Land targeted for glamping near Acadia will now be permanently conserved

Maine Public | By Robbie Feinberg
Published March 26, 2024 at 3:30 PM EDT
The Frenchman Bay Conservancy announced Tuesday that is has purchased a 228-acre parcel on Partridge Cove, preserving shoreline and wetlands. The property was eyed for a luxury "glamping" resort in 2023.
Frenchman Bay Conservancy
A 228-acre parcel near Acadia National Park that had been targeted as the site of a proposed "glamp-ground" will now be permanently conserved.

An Arizona company had proposed developing 12 acres of the Partridge Cove property, in Lamoine, into a camping resort, but the town passed a development moratorium last year.

This week, the Frenchman Bay Conservancy announced it had reached an agreement to purchase and protect the area instead.

The conservancy's executive director, Aaron Dority, said the deal will allow for additional recreational opportunities, while protecting habitats that are "critical for maintaining climate resilient ecosystems."

The conservancy also noted that the area is unique because it's an "undeveloped water body connected to Frenchman Bay — one of FBC’s conservation priority areas. Other nearby coves have already been substantially developed along the shoreline, resulting in habitat fragmentation and decreasing the value of nearby wading bird and waterfowl habitat."

The group plans to meet with the town and local residents to discuss future plans for the property.
Maine
Robbie Feinberg
rfeinberg@mainepublic.org
