Land targeted for glamping near Acadia will now be permanently conserved

A 228-acre parcel near Acadia National Park that had been targeted as the site of a proposed "glamp-ground" will now be permanently conserved.

An Arizona company had proposed developing 12 acres of the Partridge Cove property, in Lamoine, into a camping resort, but the town passed a development moratorium last year.

This week, the Frenchman Bay Conservancy announced it had reached an agreement to purchase and protect the area instead.

The conservancy's executive director, Aaron Dority, said the deal will allow for additional recreational opportunities, while protecting habitats that are "critical for maintaining climate resilient ecosystems."

The conservancy also noted that the area is unique because it's an "undeveloped water body connected to Frenchman Bay — one of FBC’s conservation priority areas. Other nearby coves have already been substantially developed along the shoreline, resulting in habitat fragmentation and decreasing the value of nearby wading bird and waterfowl habitat."

The group plans to meet with the town and local residents to discuss future plans for the property.