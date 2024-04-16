New lawsuit filed over enforcement of Bar Harbor cruise ship ordinance

A Bar Harbor resident has filed a lawsuit arguing that the Bar Harbor Town Council is violating the town's cruise ship passenger limit by not properly enforcing it.

Charles Sidman, who was involved in creating the citizen petition for the 1,000-passenger daily limit, has filed an administrative appeal with the town's Board of Appeals and has filed the lawsuit in Hancock County Superior court.

He said that town officials and the town council are not obeying the processes laid out in the ordinance.

"What they did then was supplanted with their own ideas about what would be better, and ignore the specific black and white provisions of the ordinance," Sidman said.

Town Council Chair Valerie Peacock could not be reached, but in an earlier statement, called the suit unwarranted. Town officials have said they will defend the town's actions.