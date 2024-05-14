Waldoboro man sentenced for his role in Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol breach

A man from Waldoboro has been sentenced to 15 months in prison and two years of supervised release for assaulting law enforcement during the January 6, 2021 breach on the U.S. Capitol.

40-year-old Matthew Brackley must also pay $3,000 in fines.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for D.C., Brackley used his elbows to push past two Capitol police officers as he led a crowd toward the Senate chamber. He was also among a group of rioters who tried to push past another group of Capitol police officers.

Brackley was arrested in Maine last July. He pleaded guilty to assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers in January.