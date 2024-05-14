© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Waldoboro man sentenced for his role in Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol breach

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published May 14, 2024 at 4:42 PM EDT
Matthew Brackley, as identified in court documents.
U.S. District Court
Matthew Brackley, as identified in court documents.

A man from Waldoboro has been sentenced to 15 months in prison and two years of supervised release for assaulting law enforcement during the January 6, 2021 breach on the U.S. Capitol.

40-year-old Matthew Brackley must also pay $3,000 in fines.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for D.C., Brackley used his elbows to push past two Capitol police officers as he led a crowd toward the Senate chamber. He was also among a group of rioters who tried to push past another group of Capitol police officers.

Brackley was arrested in Maine last July. He pleaded guilty to assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers in January.
Tags
Maine capitol riot
Patty Wight
pwight@mainepublic.org
See stories by Patty Wight