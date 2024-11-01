© 2024 Maine Public

Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Congress urges President to designate Frances Perkins Homestead as national monument

Maine Public | By Carol Bousquet
Published November 1, 2024 at 4:22 PM EDT
Frances Perkins with her dog on the homestead.
Frances Perkins Center
Frances Perkins with her dog on the homestead.

Members of Congress are urging President Joe Biden to designate the Frances Perkins Homestead in Newcastle as a national monument.

Forty-two members wrote to the president, citing Perkins' accomplishments as the first female cabinet member and longest-serving Labor Secretary, one of the architects of the New Deal, and champion of programs such as unemployment insurance and Social Security.

The Homestead is currently a National Historical Landmark, but a national monument designation, they argue, would further the Biden-Harris Administration’s goal of empowering the National Park Service to recognize contributions women have made to our country.
Maine
Carol Bousquet
See stories by Carol Bousquet