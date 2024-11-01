Congress urges President to designate Frances Perkins Homestead as national monument

Members of Congress are urging President Joe Biden to designate the Frances Perkins Homestead in Newcastle as a national monument.

Forty-two members wrote to the president, citing Perkins' accomplishments as the first female cabinet member and longest-serving Labor Secretary, one of the architects of the New Deal, and champion of programs such as unemployment insurance and Social Security.

The Homestead is currently a National Historical Landmark, but a national monument designation, they argue, would further the Biden-Harris Administration’s goal of empowering the National Park Service to recognize contributions women have made to our country.