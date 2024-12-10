Bangor delays encampment closure deadline

Bangor city officials have officially delayed the closure date for the city largest homeless encampment.

City councilors approved the plan last night, agreeing to shut down the encampment by Feb. 28 instead of Dec. 31.

City officials say they want to move people to stable housing and resources, emphasizing they are not planning a sweep and expressing concerns for people's safety if they scatter around the city.

They hope to utilize some of the space at Theresa's place, a 41-bed housing project. The renovations for that project have been delayed, prompting officials to postpone the encampment closure deadline.