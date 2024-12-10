© 2024 Maine Public

Bangor delays encampment closure deadline

Maine Public | By Kaitlyn Budion
Published December 10, 2024 at 4:15 PM EST
More than 70 people live in Bangor's largest homeless encampment, known as Tent City, located behind the Hope House Health and Living Center.
Linda Coan O'Kresik
/
via BDN
Bangor city officials have officially delayed the closure date for Bangor’s largest homeless encampment.

City councilors approved the plan last night, agreeing to shut down the encampment by Feb. 28 instead of Dec. 31.

City officials say they want to move people to stable housing and resources, emphasizing they are not planning a sweep and expressing concerns for people's safety if they scatter around the city.

They hope to utilize some of the space at Theresa's place, a 41-bed housing project. The renovations for that project have been delayed, prompting officials to postpone the encampment closure deadline.
