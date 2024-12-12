Biddeford police officer killed in a crash on Piscataqua River Bridge

A Biddeford police officer was killed in a crash on the Piscataqua River Bridge early this morning.

The Biddeford Police Department said Sargent Jacob Wolterbeek, 41, died when he got into an accident driving home at the end of his shift.

Wolterbeek crashed into the rear of a box truck on the southbound side of interstate 95 just after 1am and was pronounced dead at the scene.

He served in the Biddeford Police Department for 18 years and was a husband and father of 3 children, according to a statement by Biddeford Police Chief JoAnne Fisk.

Wolterbeek was honored with a procession on the Maine Turnpike as his body was transported to the Chief Medical Examiner's Office in Augusta around 10:30am.