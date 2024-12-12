© 2024 Maine Public

Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Biddeford police officer killed in a crash on Piscataqua River Bridge

Maine Public | By Madi Smith
Published December 12, 2024 at 12:42 PM EST
Three police officers in fluorescent yellow jackets stand in the road near barricades at a public event
www.canva.com

A Biddeford police officer was killed in a crash on the Piscataqua River Bridge early this morning.

The Biddeford Police Department said Sargent Jacob Wolterbeek, 41, died when he got into an accident driving home at the end of his shift.

Wolterbeek crashed into the rear of a box truck on the southbound side of interstate 95 just after 1am and was pronounced dead at the scene.

He served in the Biddeford Police Department for 18 years and was a husband and father of 3 children, according to a statement by Biddeford Police Chief JoAnne Fisk.

Wolterbeek was honored with a procession on the Maine Turnpike as his body was transported to the Chief Medical Examiner's Office in Augusta around 10:30am.
Tags
Maine BiddefordPiscataqua River Bridgecrash
Madi Smith
Journalist Madi Smith is Maine Public's Emerging Voices Journalism Fellow this year.
See stories by Madi Smith