16 activities to do across Maine this winter

Maine can be dark and cold in the wintertime, but don’t let that stop you from getting out of the house. Maine has ski mountains and trails aplenty. Plus there are breweries, museums, sports games and more when you don’t want to brave the cold.

Our Day Trips in Maine are really geared toward warm weather, so here’s a list of ideas for things to do in and outdoors all winter long, whether you live in Freeport or Fort Kent.

Get on skates

There are countless lakes in Maine, but if you need to rent skates or want something a little more cushy — some with a place to warm up and hot chocolate — here are a couple popular spots.



Slide down a hill

Dig out your sled, tube or toboggan and find a hill near you or watch the professionals take on the Camden Snowbowl.



Eastern Promenade hill, Portland

Payson Park hill, Portland

Check out the U.S. National Toboggan Championships Jan. 31-Feb. 2 at the Camden Snow Bowl in Camden

Rebecca Conley / Maine Public A chair lift with skiers heads up the a trail at Saddleback Mountain in Rangeley, Maine.

Hit the slopes

Maine has mountains in all sizes, and all across the state. Here are a few options to check out if you ski or snowboard.



Find a Nordic ski network

Groomed Nordic skiing trails might be getting slightly harder to find , but there are still options throughout the state.



Rebecca Conley / Maine Public A Nordic Skier skies on Oxbow Beer Garden's trail system in Oxford, Maine.

Try dog sledding

Maine is famous for hosting the Can-AM Crown International Sled Dog races, but there are also lots of opportunities to get out there and try it for yourself. Plus you get to meet some very cute dogs!



Ultimate Dog Sledding Experience , Canton

, Canton Can-Am Crown International Sled Dog Races , Fort Kent — You can watch the start of this Iditarod qualifying race in downtown Fort Kent on March 1

Rebecca Conley / Maine Public Maine sled dogs pull someone in a sled in Bowdoinham, Maine.

Go for a hike

Make sure you have appropriate gear for winter hiking, familiarize yourself with the trail, and be aware of weather conditions.



Go ice fishing

Fishing is a year long sport. Grab your warm clothes and try out ice fishing. Here is a little guide to ice fishing in Maine. Plus, don’t miss the state’s largest ice fishing derby in Northern Maine.



Long Lake Ice Fishing Derby , St. Agatha, Jan. 25-26

, St. Agatha, Jan. 25-26 Check out the monthly fishing report to find the best spots

Ride a snowmobile

There are thousands of miles of snowmobile trails across Maine. Check out this site to learn more about what trails are accessible and how to find trail conditions.



Down East Sunrise Trail , Ellsworth-Calais

, Ellsworth-Calais Spud Speedway , Caribou, site of the Snow Bowl snowmobiling festival Feb. 23-March 2

Rebecca Conley / Maine Public A snowmobile trail heads into the woods in Bowdoinham, Maine.

Attend a sports game

Maine has two minor league teams and a Division 1 level sports program. Bring the whole family and support Maine sports. Or check out your local youth and high school level sports teams.



Buy local at winter farmers markets

Farmers markets are usually associated with spring and summer, but did you know your favorite market is probably still operating inside? Find where your local farmers are selling produce in the winter. Here are a couple examples from Southern Maine.



Courtesy of Robin Silverman Tripping Gnome Farm is set up a table with produce at the Freeport Winter Farmer's Market in Freeport, Maine.

Head to museums

Want to stay inside but still get out of the house? Check out Maine’s many museums and find one that best suits your family. Here are a couple ideas.



Try a new sport

It’s never too late to learn a new sport. Have you tried contra dancing or axe throwing? If not, check out some of these spots.



Attend an event

Your community probably has fun events you haven’t been to yet. Check out your town website to learn about what events are happening near you.



Après ski

After a long day outside, join friends for a food and drink at a local brewery or beer company. Here are a couple popular spots.



Funky Bow Beer Company , Lyman — Enjoy a big greenhouse beer garden with pizza and live music

, Lyman — Enjoy a big greenhouse beer garden with pizza and live music Two Feet Brewing , Bangor

Go thrifting

In the mood to shop? Grab a friend and check out your local vintage and thrift stores. Or bring your own clothes you’ve been meaning to donate or sell.



Kaitlyn Budion / Maine Public Jenna Jandreau at Rivertown Community Arts Center in Fort Kent colors with three-year-old Trinity.

Do an art project

Winter is a great time to stay inside and get creative. Not sure what medium suits you best or don’t want to invest in materials? Join a community art center and try new art forms and projects with others. Or try making your own creations at a pottery studio.

