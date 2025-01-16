16 activities to do across Maine this winter
Maine can be dark and cold in the wintertime, but don’t let that stop you from getting out of the house. Maine has ski mountains and trails aplenty. Plus there are breweries, museums, sports games and more when you don’t want to brave the cold.
Our Day Trips in Maine are really geared toward warm weather, so here’s a list of ideas for things to do in and outdoors all winter long, whether you live in Freeport or Fort Kent.
Get on skates
There are countless lakes in Maine, but if you need to rent skates or want something a little more cushy — some with a place to warm up and hot chocolate — here are a couple popular spots.
- Thompson’s point ice skating rink, Portland
- Deering Oaks pond, Portland
- Cape Community Arena, Cape Elizabeth
- Goddards Pond, Bath
Slide down a hill
Dig out your sled, tube or toboggan and find a hill near you or watch the professionals take on the Camden Snowbowl.
- Eastern Promenade hill, Portland
- Payson Park hill, Portland
- Check out the U.S. National Toboggan Championships Jan. 31-Feb. 2 at the Camden Snow Bowl in Camden
Hit the slopes
Maine has mountains in all sizes, and all across the state. Here are a few options to check out if you ski or snowboard.
- Sugarloaf Mountain, Carrabassett
- Saddleback Mountain, Rangeley
- Sunday River, Newry
- Pleasant Mountain, Bridgton
- Black Mountain of Maine, Rumford
- Titcomb Mountain, Farmington
- Big Moose Mountain, Greenville
- New Hermon Mountain, Hermon
- Big Rock Mountain skiing, Mars Hill
- Camden Snow Bowl, Camden
- Spectate at Skijor Skowhegan, Skowhegan State Fairgrounds on Feb. 22, 2025
Find a Nordic ski network
Groomed Nordic skiing trails might be getting slightly harder to find, but there are still options throughout the state.
- Oxbow Beer Garden, Oxford — Adjacent to an extensive Nordic skiing trail system, folks are able to rent skis and snowshoes through Portland Gear Hub and then enjoy a drink afterwards
- Quarry Road trails, Waterville
- Pineland Farms Outdoor Center, New Gloucester
Try dog sledding
Maine is famous for hosting the Can-AM Crown International Sled Dog races, but there are also lots of opportunities to get out there and try it for yourself. Plus you get to meet some very cute dogs!
- Ultimate Dog Sledding Experience, Canton
- Can-Am Crown International Sled Dog Races, Fort Kent — You can watch the start of this Iditarod qualifying race in downtown Fort Kent on March 1
Go for a hike
Make sure you have appropriate gear for winter hiking, familiarize yourself with the trail, and be aware of weather conditions.
- Grafton Notch State Park, Newry
- Acadia National Park, Mount Desert Island
Go ice fishing
Fishing is a year long sport. Grab your warm clothes and try out ice fishing. Here is a little guide to ice fishing in Maine. Plus, don’t miss the state’s largest ice fishing derby in Northern Maine.
- Long Lake Ice Fishing Derby, St. Agatha, Jan. 25-26
- Check out the monthly fishing report to find the best spots
Ride a snowmobile
There are thousands of miles of snowmobile trails across Maine. Check out this site to learn more about what trails are accessible and how to find trail conditions.
- Down East Sunrise Trail, Ellsworth-Calais
- Spud Speedway, Caribou, site of the Snow Bowl snowmobiling festival Feb. 23-March 2
Attend a sports game
Maine has two minor league teams and a Division 1 level sports program. Bring the whole family and support Maine sports. Or check out your local youth and high school level sports teams.
- Maine Mariners, Portland
- Maine Celtics, Portland
- University of Maine sports games, Orono
Buy local at winter farmers markets
Farmers markets are usually associated with spring and summer, but did you know your favorite market is probably still operating inside? Find where your local farmers are selling produce in the winter. Here are a couple examples from Southern Maine.
Head to museums
Want to stay inside but still get out of the house? Check out Maine’s many museums and find one that best suits your family. Here are a couple ideas.
- Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum, Bowdoin college campus in Brunswick, free to the public
- Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine, Portland
- Maine Discovery Museum, Bangor
- Maine Mineral & Gem Museum, Bethel
Try a new sport
It’s never too late to learn a new sport. Have you tried contra dancing or axe throwing? If not, check out some of these spots.
- Belfast curling club, Belfast
- Bowling at Bayside Bowl, Portland
- Northern Lanes Bowling, Caribou
- Axe throwing at the Axe Pit, South Portland
- Portland Pickleball
- Belfast Flying shoes, contra dancing
Attend an event
Your community probably has fun events you haven’t been to yet. Check out your town website to learn about what events are happening near you.
- Flavors of Freeport Festival, Freeport
- Winter Magic Show, Caribou
Après ski
After a long day outside, join friends for a food and drink at a local brewery or beer company. Here are a couple popular spots.
- Funky Bow Beer Company, Lyman — Enjoy a big greenhouse beer garden with pizza and live music
- Two Feet Brewing, Bangor
Go thrifting
In the mood to shop? Grab a friend and check out your local vintage and thrift stores. Or bring your own clothes you’ve been meaning to donate or sell.
- Red Rabbit Bazaar, Bangor
- Little Ghost Vintage, Portland
- The Clutter Shop, Lubec
Do an art project
Winter is a great time to stay inside and get creative. Not sure what medium suits you best or don’t want to invest in materials? Join a community art center and try new art forms and projects with others. Or try making your own creations at a pottery studio.
- Rivertown Community Arts Center, Fort Kent — A great spot for adults and families to come and participate in art projects and programming, for members or those with a day pass
- Portland Pottery