Bill sparked by Hutchinson Center flap would give towns 'right of first refusal' on university sales

A midcoast legislator wants municipalities to have the “right of first refusal” to purchase properties being sold by the University of Maine System.

The bill from Rep. Janice Dodge, D-Belfast, was sparked by the ongoing debate over plans for UMaine's Hutchinson Center. The system announced plans last year to sell the Belfast conference and academic center to a church, only to rescind that offer on procedural grounds after the sale was challenged. It then awarded the building to the nonprofit Waldo Community Action Partners, prompting a legal challenge from the original winner, Calvary Chapel Belfast.

Dodge told a legislative committee on Monday that the latest version of her bill would give cities and towns 90 days to decide whether to purchase university properties at fair market value. The legislation would require the university system as well as other "quasi-independent state agencies" to notify the municipality where the property is located about the planned sale and the value as determined by an independent appraiser.

Dodge said her proposal would not affect the planned sale of the Hutchinson Center.

"This is for other communities who would perhaps benefit from this opportunity for economic development, housing, whatever," Dodge told members of the Legislature's State and Local Government Committee.

But the UMaine system testified against the bill.

"The system strongly opposes this bill which would limit our ability to generate the revenue necessary to maintain tuition affordability for students and limit opportunities for local organizations — including housing authorities, health and social service providers, public school districts and private businesses — to meet critical needs in your communities," said Samantha Warren, who handles government relations for the system.

Warren said the UMS board is in the process of selling or leasing underutilized buildings and lands. Twelve properties have been sold since 2023, with those sales going to establish affordable housing, a tribal court and other community programs.

"This bill would slow or even stop transformational transactions such as these," Warren said.

Warren added that no municipalities — including Belfast — have submitted offers during those competitive bidding processes for the properties.