State legislative committee rejects cap on GA housing support, but funding questions remain

A state legislative committee has voted to exclude a proposed three-month cap on general assistance housing support from the biennial budget, but its fate remains uncertain as the state faces a tight budget picture.

Gov. Janet Mills proposed the cap, which includes exceptions for temporary emergency shelter, after general assistance costs ballooned during the pandemic.

Democratic Rep. Sam Zager of Portland said there should be limits on the program, but that a three-month cap could impact hundreds of families across the state.

"I don't have a place to tell these 1,800 households in eleven counties where they're going to go," he said.

Republican Rep. Michael Lemelin spoke in favor of the proposed cap, saying GA is supposed to offer short-term support.

"GA is not to pay a person's rent for 12 months. I mean, that's excessive. Some people may need it, but there's other resources I think that they can move to," Lemelin said.

State officials told lawmakers the program will need an additional $20 million over the next two years if the cap is not included in the budget.

Appropriating that money could be an uphill battle as the state tries to fill a projected $450 million budget gap.