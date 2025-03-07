Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

State legislative committee rejects cap on GA housing support, but funding questions remain

Maine Public | By Ari Snider
Published March 7, 2025 at 4:45 PM EST
A man stands outside Portland's General Assistance office. In Portland and other cities, asylum seekers, who don't qualify for other forms of aid including Section 8 housing vouchers, have turned to General Assistance to cover rent and other necessities while they await their federal work authorization.
Ari Snider
/
Maine Public
A man stands outside Portland's general assistance office in 2023.

A state legislative committee has voted to exclude a proposed three-month cap on general assistance housing support from the biennial budget, but its fate remains uncertain as the state faces a tight budget picture.

Gov. Janet Mills proposed the cap, which includes exceptions for temporary emergency shelter, after general assistance costs ballooned during the pandemic.

Democratic Rep. Sam Zager of Portland said there should be limits on the program, but that a three-month cap could impact hundreds of families across the state.

"I don't have a place to tell these 1,800 households in eleven counties where they're going to go," he said.

Republican Rep. Michael Lemelin spoke in favor of the proposed cap, saying GA is supposed to offer short-term support.

"GA is not to pay a person's rent for 12 months. I mean, that's excessive. Some people may need it, but there's other resources I think that they can move to," Lemelin said.

State officials told lawmakers the program will need an additional $20 million over the next two years if the cap is not included in the budget.

Appropriating that money could be an uphill battle as the state tries to fill a projected $450 million budget gap.
Tags
Maine Gov. Janet Millsbudget gapGeneral Assistance
Ari Snider
asnider@mainepublic.org
See stories by Ari Snider