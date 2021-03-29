-
Gov. Janet Mills announced Thursday that the state is relaxing eligibility rules for General Assistance and will allow qualified asylum seekers to apply.…
AUGUSTA, Maine - A legislative committee will start to consider bills that would reform the state's general assistance program.Maine towns each run a…
PORTLAND, Maine - Almost 200 asylum seekers living in Portland may face another hurdle to getting financial aid for food and housing: New state…
AUGUSTA, Maine - Town officials, faith leaders and anti-poverty advocates continued to protest Gov. Paul LePage's plan to cut welfare services during…
PORTLAND, Maine - Maine's Republican governor says the state's largest city should face an audit over his accusation that it uses state money to assist…
PORTLAND, Maine - Portland officials say aid for immigrants in the city who don't qualify for General Assistance under new state rules will be entirely…
The city of Portland has reached a settlement in its lawsuit against Maine’s Department of Health and Human Services for withholding General Assistance…
PORTLAND, Maine — Maine Gov. Paul LePage is getting behind a northern Maine town’s decision to consider new rules that would tie some welfare benefits to…
A program in Portland designed to help move general assistance recipients into work and off the welfare rolls is expanding its scope.The city launched the…
AUGUSTA, Maine — The latest attempt by the LePage administration to exclude certain immigrants from receiving benefits under local general assistance…