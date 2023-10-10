Auburn sees surge in demand for General Assistance benefits

Applications for General Assistance in Auburn increased by 330% in the last fiscal year, which ended on June 30. And the number of asylum-related cases increased by more than 500%, representing more than a quarter of the roughly 420 applications the city received.

It's among the findings included in a new report published by the Auburn Community Development Office about the city's use of federal funds to help low and moderate income residents. The report says that the city spent an additional $230,000 to help meet the need for General Assistance.

A public hearing on the report, which also includes goals to create affordable housing, will be held by the Auburn City Council on Monday, Oct. 16.

