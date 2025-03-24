Angus King criticizes Trump administration's approach to Social Security as 'reckless'

Independent U.S. Sen. Angus King of Maine is calling the Trump administration's approach to Social Security "disrespectful, destructive, and dangerous."

In a video statement, King said the plan to close dozens of Social Security offices and lay off thousands of workers could result in delayed or missing checks for the millions of Americans who rely on Social Security to pay for food, medicine and rent.

"And what worries me is that we're seeing is a kind of slow motion — actually, it's not that slow motion, it's pretty fast — undermining of the structure of Social Security," King said.

King's comments follow recent remarks from Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnik that only "fraudsters" would complain about missed Social Security checks.

After a federal court issued a temporary restraining order last week, the acting commissioner of the Social Security Administration, Leeland Dudek, said that employees would continue to work at the agency, and that President Donald Trump supports keeping offices open and "getting the right check to the right person at the right time."