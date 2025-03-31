Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Maine Senior FarmShare program to begin taking applications Tuesday

Maine Public | By Carol Bousquet
Published March 31, 2025 at 7:01 AM EDT
Corey Templeton
/
Flickr/Creative Commons
A farmers market in Deering Oaks in Portland in May 2009.

The Maine Senior FarmShare Program opens for registration Tuesday, April 1, and reports that it has partnered with 22 farmers markets to provide thousands of senior citizens with fresh produce, herbs and honey this summer.

Joanna Tarrazi manages the program for the Department of Agriculture and says partnering with local farmers is important to the success of the Maine Senior FarmShare Program.

"This direct connection with eligible Mainers and farmers helps to foster community, food security and dignity for all — and connect everybody with delicious, locally grown Maine food," she says.

Tarrazi says this year approved clients will receive a $50 share to use at the farm stand of their choice. She says last year 18,000 income eligible Mainers 60 and older were served.

Ben Nelson owns Calkins Farm in Hampden and says he has partnered with the Maine Senior FarmShare Program for two decades.

"We have just always enjoyed letting the seniors pick out — if they need a cucumber and tomato for a salad they can stop by and get that. We have some that wait until the fall and come and get potatoes and winter crops," he says.

The income eligibility guidelines and registration are listed on the Department of Agriculture's Maine Senior FarmShare Program website.
Maine
Carol Bousquet
cbousquet@mainepublic.org
See stories by Carol Bousquet