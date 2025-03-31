Maine Senior FarmShare program to begin taking applications Tuesday

The Maine Senior FarmShare Program opens for registration Tuesday, April 1, and reports that it has partnered with 22 farmers markets to provide thousands of senior citizens with fresh produce, herbs and honey this summer.

Joanna Tarrazi manages the program for the Department of Agriculture and says partnering with local farmers is important to the success of the Maine Senior FarmShare Program.

"This direct connection with eligible Mainers and farmers helps to foster community, food security and dignity for all — and connect everybody with delicious, locally grown Maine food," she says.

Tarrazi says this year approved clients will receive a $50 share to use at the farm stand of their choice. She says last year 18,000 income eligible Mainers 60 and older were served.

Ben Nelson owns Calkins Farm in Hampden and says he has partnered with the Maine Senior FarmShare Program for two decades.

"We have just always enjoyed letting the seniors pick out — if they need a cucumber and tomato for a salad they can stop by and get that. We have some that wait until the fall and come and get potatoes and winter crops," he says.

The income eligibility guidelines and registration are listed on the Department of Agriculture's Maine Senior FarmShare Program website.