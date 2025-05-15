Serious crash in Auburn Thursday night kills two women

Two women have died following a serious crash in Auburn Thursday night.

Police investigators said a van owned by John F. Murphy Homes was trying to cross Washington street from Beech Hill Road when it crossed in front of a pickup truck. The home is for adults with intellectual disabilities.

The van was carrying two female clients, who were taken to Central Maine Medical Center. Police say both died of their injuries. The driver of the pickup truck was not seriously injured.

Todd Goodwin, CEO of John F. Murphy Homes, said two direct care workers were driving the women home from a Bingo event when the accident occurred. Goodwin said the clients killed were beloved in the organization.

"They were delightful people. We had the pleasure of serving them for many years," Goodwin said. "Everybody loved these two women. It's tragic what occurred here."

Goodwin said the two direct care workers also sustained injuries, and that trauma response services are being made available to staff.

The names of those involved are not being released at this time. The crash investigation is ongoing.

