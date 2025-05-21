What to do with your old chickadee license plates

As the state of Maine begins to distribute new license plates with a pine tree design, state officials say drivers can recycle their old chickadee plates at their town office or any BMV branch.

Drivers can also keep their old plates if they choose.

The Secretary of State's office said drivers should not use the old plates on another vehicle and should take care to ensure they are not stolen or lost.

The state began replacing the chickadee plates May 1. Drivers who currently have chickadee plates will receive replacements when they re-register their vehicles over the next year.

The Secretary's office also advises drivers to update their E-Z pass and other accounts with their new license plate number quickly after the new plates arrive.

Vehicle owners who want to keep their current plate number can reserve it for $25.