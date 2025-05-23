Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

ACLU says ICE is unlawfully detaining a Maine resident at Cumberland County Jail

Maine Public | By Ari Snider
Published May 23, 2025 at 4:24 PM EDT
Cumberland County Jail
via BDN
Cumberland County Jail

The American Civil Liberties Union of Maine is asking a court to release a Maine resident they say is being held unlawfully by ICE at the Cumberland County Jail.

Eyidi Ambila, originally from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, has been in ICE custody since September, after completing a sentence for two misdemeanor charges.

Carol Garvan, with the ACLU, said ICE has stopped communicating with Ambila about his case, violating his due process rights.

"There's been no movement to either remove him to his home country or another country, or release him. He is stuck in limbo in this indefinite detention," Garvan said. "If due process means anything, it means that a government can't imprison you indefinitely."

According to court records, Ambila was ordered deported in 2007 following a felony conviction, but was not removed because the DRC has no record of his birth and has denied him travel documents.

The ACLU said that makes him effectively stateless.
Tags
Courts and Crime Immigration and Customs EnforcementCumberland County JailImmigrants in Maine
Ari Snider
asnider@mainepublic.org
See stories by Ari Snider