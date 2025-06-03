Missing hiker's body found in Baxter State Park, search for daughter continues

This story has been updated.

A Maine Warden Service K9 search team has located the body of one of the two missing hikers on the Tablelands near the summit of Katahdin in Baxter State Park.

Courtesy of Baxter State Park Tim Keiderling, 58, and his 28-year-old daughter, Esther Keiderling, who were last seen Sunday on the Katahdin Tablelands.

According to a news release, the body of 58-year-old Tim Keiderling of Ulster Park, New York was discovered around 2:45 pm. Search efforts continue for his 28-year-old daughter, Esther Keiderling.

The pair were last seen approaching the summit on Sunday morning.

Baxter State Park rangers began searching Monday after discovering that the Keiderling’s vehicle was still in the day-use parking lot. They are being assisted by the Maine National Guard, the Maine Forest Service and more than 30 game wardens.

Anyone who was on or around the summit of Katahdin Sunday between the hours of 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., or who otherwise has any information regarding the Keiderlings is asked to call Houlton State Police at 207-532-5400.