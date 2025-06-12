Katahdin hiker died of blunt force injuries, medical examiner says

The cause of death of one of the hikers who died on Katahdin was released by officials Thursday.

Esther Keiderling, 28, died from blunt force injuries, the Office of Chief Medical Examiner said. The cause of death for her father, Tim Keiderling, 58, is pending further studies.

Their manner of death was not released. There are five classifications of manner of death, which are natural, accident, suicide, homicide and undetermined.

The Keiderlings’ family previously said the father-daughter pair died of exposure.

Tim and Esther Keiderling attempted to hike Katahdin on May 31. Their family grew concerned when they did not hear from them that night and park rangers started a search after they found the Keiderlings’ vehicle still in the day use lot.

Tim Keiderling was found dead June 3, by a Maine Warden Service K9 search team on the Tablelands region near the summit of Katahdin. Esther Keiderling was found dead June 4, in a boulder area between the Cathedral and Saddle Trails off the Tablelands, roughly 1,000 feet from where her father was found, Baxter State Park Director Kevin Adam said previously.

The hikers planned to hike up Abol Trail and down Hunt Trail. They would have encountered rain, snow, heavy winds and freezing wind chill temperatures during their ascent, according to accounts from hikers and satellite and forecast data. According to National Weather Service officials, the summit of Katahdin was forecast to be “very windy” — 30 to 40 mph — with intermittent rain showers, temperatures steady in the mid 30s and wind chills around 19 degrees on May 31.

A funeral was held for both Tim and Esther Keiderling on Sunday, according to the Bruderhof Community Facebook page. The Keiderlings were involved with Bruderhof, a Christian faith community, according to Heinrich Arnold, Tim Keiderling’s brother-in-law.

