Dozens in Portland protest ICE arrests in Maine and across the country

Dozens of protestors turned out in Portland Wednesday to speak out against immigration arrests in Maine and across the country.

It was the latest in a string of similar rallies.

Keyko Torres with the immigrant advocacy group Presente! Maine, said the Trump administration's immigration enforcement is not about public safety.

"It's about detaining people without cause, ripping families apart and disappearing our loved ones into a system with no accountability, no transparency, and no humanity," Torres said.

Torres and others urged attendees to speak out on several local immigration issues, including a bill in the Legislature that would bar local and state law enforcement agencies from proactively cooperating with federal immigration agencies.

Brendan McQuade, with the group No ICE for ME, also urged attendees to join an effort to get the Cumberland County Jail to stop housing people for ICE.

"It will deny ICE the logistical and moral cover that the sheriff's office currently provides," McQuade said. "It will say clearly and unequivocally, 'Not in our name, not in our county.'"