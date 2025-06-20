Westbrook hosts 4th annual Juneteenth celebration

In Westbrook, the Intercultural Community Center, a nonprofit supporting new Mainers, organized the 4th annual Juneteenth celebration in Riverbank Park.

The event included free food, community vendors and poetry all celebrating the end of slavery in the United States.

Beatrice Mucyo, executive director of the Intercultural Community Center said she wanted the event feel like a celebration.

"It's the celebration of freedom, and everyone should be free, you know? When it was declared a holiday, I think it was in 2021 by President Biden, everyone was joyful. I was overjoyed," said Mucyo.

Becky Johnson of South Portland, said as a Black Mainer, events like this mean a lot to her.

"Juneteenth is important to me because my family is the descendant of slaves. Today is our version of July 4. It is Freedom Day for black people across the country, and it's a day of just liberation and celebrating being free," said Johnson.

And Johnson said the celebration was a good antidote against the hate towards Juneteenth and Black Mainers she often sees online.

Mucyo said her organization was pleased with the turnout and the response and intends to partner with the city to host the event again next year.