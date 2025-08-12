Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Portland Downtown Ambassadors address more than 2,600 complaints in five weeks

Maine Public | By Carol Bousquet
Published August 12, 2025 at 6:57 PM EDT
Downtown Ambassador Nimoy Gallow washes graffiti off a Portland building.
1 of 2  — downtowngrafitti.JPG
Downtown Ambassador Nimoy Gallow washes graffiti off a Portland building.
Portland Downtown
2 of 2  — downtownambassador.jpg

The City of Portland's Downtown Ambassadors program has addressed more than 2,600 complaints from property owners in the five weeks it has been operating, according to Portland Downtown.

Cary Tyson, executive director of Portland Downtown, said a new QR code has been activated so people can log their complaints directly with the Downtown Ambassadors.

"I came into work this morning and I saw there was 10 different tags that buildings had been hit with graffiti. They are out there now working on those. The goal is to remove them within 24 hours as we move forward," Tyson said.

Property damage is a criminal offense, and Tyson is encouraging business owners with cameras to point them at where graffiti is occurring to help identify the culprits.

Tyson said business owners are pleased with the results thus far.

The Downtown District is located between Commercial Street, Cumberland Avenue, Longfellow Square and the Franklin Arterial.
