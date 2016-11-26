Northern Maine Forest Protected In Apple Pact

Computer giant Apple and The Conservation Fund are donating a 32,400-acre conservation easement to Forest Society of Maine.

The Reed Forest land is located in Aroostook County in northern Maine. Apple is also supporting The Conservation Fund's donation of an endowment to the Forest Society that the society says will ensure the easement is monitored and enforced.

The Forest Society says the easement ensures the land will become "a healthy, sustainable working forest." It says the easement will protect the forest's wetlands, rivers, streams and aquatic habitats. Some outdoor recreation will also be allowed.

Apple and The Conservation Fund partnered to protect the land last year.

The Forest Society says protecting Maine's forests is important because they provide habitat for species such as Atlantic salmon, bald eagle and Canada lynx.