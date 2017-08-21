Eclipse Mania Hits Tiny Oregon Town

Madras, Oregon, is a little town having a big moment in the sun, (or the shadowed sun, to be exact).

Madras has one-tenth the population of Portland, Maine, and was expecting, maybe, 100,000 people for Monday's eclipse.

Madras is surrounded by ranch lands, some of which have become pop-up campgrounds. There has been a big music festival through the weekend. A bowling alley in Madras advertised it would be open for pins and pizza 24 hours a day.

People in RVs, tents - and some just sleeping in their cars - have been waiting for the big event. The weather in Madras Monday dawned sunny with the possibility of some high clouds but not enough to mar the view of totality.