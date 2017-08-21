© 2021 Maine Public
Eclipse Mania Hits Tiny Oregon Town

Maine Public | By Irwin Gratz
Published August 21, 2017 at 2:20 PM EDT
Tents, RV's and cars stretch into the horizon at an eclipse campground Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017, in Madras, Oregon.

Madras, Oregon, is a little town having a big moment in the sun, (or the shadowed  sun, to be exact). 

Madras has one-tenth the population of Portland, Maine, and was expecting, maybe, 100,000 people for Monday's eclipse. 

Madras is surrounded by ranch lands, some of which  have become pop-up campgrounds.  There has been a big music festival through the weekend.  A bowling alley in Madras advertised it would be open for pins and pizza 24 hours a day. 

People in RVs, tents - and some just sleeping in their cars - have been waiting for the big event.  The weather in Madras Monday dawned sunny with the possibility of some high clouds but not enough to mar the view of totality.

