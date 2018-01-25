Former Maine Developer who Made Illegal Campaign Contributions Released from Jail

A former Portland developer who pleaded guilty to making illegal presidential campaign contributions in the names of others is out of jail, according to the Bangor Daily News.

Last fall Michael Liberty was sentenced to four months in prison and fined $100,000 by a federal court. The U.S. Attorney's Office says that in 2011 Liberty made of total of $22,500 in primary contributions through nine employees, associates and family members when he, himself, had actually paid all of the contributions.

Liberty, who now lives in Florida, is best remembered for shepherding several major projects in Portland in the late 1980s including the twin office towers at 100 Middle Street and the Chandler's Wharf waterfront condominiums.