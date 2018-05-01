© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
Maine

Where Are The Best Places In Maine To Ride A Bike? A New Digital Tool Has Answers

Maine Public | By Willis Ryder Arnold,
Ed Morin
Published May 1, 2018 at 7:52 AM EDT
Patty Wight
Maine Public/file
In this July 12, 2016 photo, Lauri Boxer Macomber rides her bike past Back Cove in Portland.

Maine biking enthusiasts will now have a new digital tool at their disposal for searching out favored rides throughout the state.

The Bicycle Coalition of Maine will release the "Where to Ride" resource Tuesday.

MaryBeth Luce oversaw the project. She says the group worked with clubs to select the best routes in the state.   

"They been specifically chosen because they've either been vetted personally by the Bicycle Coalition of Maine, or by trusted partners of ours," Luce says.

Luce says the web-based search tool allows riders to choose routes they personally prefer. "So you can narrow your search, based on the type of ride you want to do, you can search by ride length or difficulty levels - even region of the state."

The tool also provides information about traffic conditions. Luce says she hopes it highlights that Maine can be a cycling tourism destination.  You can check it out here.

Correction:  A previous version of this story indicated that the "Where to Ride" feature was an app.  It is an online digital tool.

Ed Morin
Ed is a Maine native who spent his early childhood in Livermore Falls before moving to Farmington. He graduated from Mount Blue High School in 1970 before going to the University of Maine at Orono where he received his BA in speech in 1974 with a broadcast concentration. It was during that time that he first became involved with public broadcasting. He served as an intern for what was then called MPBN TV and also did volunteer work for MPBN Radio.
