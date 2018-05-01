Where Are The Best Places In Maine To Ride A Bike? A New Digital Tool Has Answers

Maine biking enthusiasts will now have a new digital tool at their disposal for searching out favored rides throughout the state.

The Bicycle Coalition of Maine will release the "Where to Ride" resource Tuesday.

MaryBeth Luce oversaw the project. She says the group worked with clubs to select the best routes in the state.

"They been specifically chosen because they've either been vetted personally by the Bicycle Coalition of Maine, or by trusted partners of ours," Luce says.

Luce says the web-based search tool allows riders to choose routes they personally prefer. "So you can narrow your search, based on the type of ride you want to do, you can search by ride length or difficulty levels - even region of the state."

The tool also provides information about traffic conditions. Luce says she hopes it highlights that Maine can be a cycling tourism destination. You can check it out here.

Correction: A previous version of this story indicated that the "Where to Ride" feature was an app. It is an online digital tool.