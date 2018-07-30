Three Dead In Plane Crash At Greenville Airport

Three people have died in a plane crash at the Greenville Municipal Airport, which was reported to the Maine State Police shortly before 11 a.m. Monday.

The accident was reported at 10:55 a.m. when an Aerostar AEST crashed during its approach to the Greenville Municipal Airport. According to a prepared statement from the FAA, the flight departed from Pembroke, Ontario and was heading for Charlottetown Airport on Prince Edward Island when the pilot decided to land at Greenville.

The identities of the victims in the crash have yet to be disclosed, as members of the Maine State Police and the Greenville Police Department secured the crash scene in preparation for an investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration.