State Trooper Death Linked To Truck's Defects

Maine Public | By Jennifer Mitchell
Published June 14, 2019 at 12:58 PM EDT
40604989993_47935228eb_b.jpg
Courtesy of Maine State Police
/
Via Facebook

Poor maintenance, significant wear on key mechanical parts and an improper inspection were factors in an accident on I-95 in Hampden, which claimed the life of a state trooper. That is according to an investigation led by the Maine State Police.

Detective Ben Campbell was killed in April as he attended a stranded motorist in bad weather. He was struck by two tires that had separated from a passing truck.

An audit into Scott Willett Trucking of Patten, which owned the truck, found inadequate record keeping, improper maintenance and a lack of driver and inspection records, among other problems.

"Just less than a month before the incident, the tractor and trailer involved were inspected at Timberland Trucking in Medway," says Maine State Police Colonel John Cote. "Our investigation would reveal that although new inspection stickers were issued, the truck and trailer were not subjected to a full and thorough inspection."

Cote says the case has been forwarded to the Penobscot County District Attorney, who will decide if any charges will be filed.

Jennifer Mitchell
